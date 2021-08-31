Short Interest in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Expands By 27.9%

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SHLX stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

