Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Increases By 28.0%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 825,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 644,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,365,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 121.24% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.