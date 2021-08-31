Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Increases By 21.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 134,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.26. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

