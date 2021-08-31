Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Drops By 21.5%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,140 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

