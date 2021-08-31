Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Decreases By 20.5%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SQIDF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.