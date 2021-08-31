Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Decreases By 20.5%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS SQIDF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.44.
About SQI Diagnostics
See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.