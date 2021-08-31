Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Drops By 18.3%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 444,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 725.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

