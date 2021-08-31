Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Decreases By 20.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.51. Sumco has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $747.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

