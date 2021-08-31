Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Rises By 21.2%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SSUMY stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,410,000.00 and a beta of 0.79. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation and Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media and Digital, Living Related and Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical and Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

