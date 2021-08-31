Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Declines By 18.4%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 614,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 752,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, residences, and other properties. The Sales segment sells condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

