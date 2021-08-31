Short Interest in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Decreases By 20.3%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 813,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,254. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 3,181.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 804.6% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

