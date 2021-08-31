Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Drops By 18.6%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 622,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 765,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLG. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in TD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in TD by 568.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 130,247 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in TD by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD alerts:

GLG opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. TD has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the leasing business of used luxurious cars, commodity trading business and providing supply management services. It operates through the following segments: Used Car Leasing Business and Commodity Trading and Supply Chain Management Services. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.