Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Declines By 20.3%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of BKEAY stock remained flat at $$1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The Bank of East Asia’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

