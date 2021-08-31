Short Interest in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Expands By 27.7%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

PACE stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

