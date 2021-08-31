Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Decreases By 22.1%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 29th total of 582,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TOUR stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.48. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 327.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tuniu by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tuniu by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tuniu by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,123,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.