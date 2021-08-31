Short Interest in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rises By 21.4%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 488,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 61.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

