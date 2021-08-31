Short Interest in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expands By 21.7%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $195.63. 2,781,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,984. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.28. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.