Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declines By 19.4%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UBFO stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.84. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 70.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

