Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Rises By 21.3%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,097. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.79.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.
