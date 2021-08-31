Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Rises By 21.3%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,097. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

