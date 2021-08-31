Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Increases By 25.0%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Uxin stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $991.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Uxin alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth $80,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.