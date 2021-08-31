Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Rises By 27.4%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 29th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,135.0 days.

VTWRF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

