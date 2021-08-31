Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Increases By 29.2%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the July 29th total of 225,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

