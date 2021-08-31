Short Interest in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Decreases By 20.5%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. 6,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,895. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $47.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.