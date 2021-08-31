Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Rises By 23.0%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WAFU stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

