Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Decreases By 18.3%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PAI opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.