Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Increases By 22.1%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 29th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WLK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 615,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,199. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $106.47.
Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.
About Westlake Chemical
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
