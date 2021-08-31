Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Decreases By 23.4%

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 29th total of 174,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

WLKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLKP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,012. The firm has a market cap of $916.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.53%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.