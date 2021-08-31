Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Drops By 18.7%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 533,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,235. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zedge by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zedge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.05. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

