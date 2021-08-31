ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $452.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,937.00, a P/E/G ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.