Showcase Price Up 56.9% This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $818,871.64 and $106,581.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,626,743 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

