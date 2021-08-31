Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Shutterstock worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Shutterstock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Shutterstock stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,614,038. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

