Shyft Network Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $114.75 million and approximately $97,663.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

