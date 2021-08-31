Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Matthews International stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,673. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 1.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.
