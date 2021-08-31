Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Matthews International stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,673. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

