Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SIEGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.
OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 98,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $88.17.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
