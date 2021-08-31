Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 98,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

