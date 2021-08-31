Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $543,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 349,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,211. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

