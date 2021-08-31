Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 7th

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:SPKBU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKBU opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 6.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 308,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $125,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $151,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

