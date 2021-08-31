Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Capitalization Hits $314,363.10

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $314,363.10 and approximately $117.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019504 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001444 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,001,169 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.