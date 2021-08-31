Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $433,299.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SLP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. 1,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

