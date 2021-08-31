SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 3,875 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $792,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $286,137.21.

On Thursday, June 17th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.84. The company had a trading volume of 119,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,440. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,321.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SiTime by 569.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SiTime by 49.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SiTime by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in SiTime by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 120,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SiTime by 115,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

