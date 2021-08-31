Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 33,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 6,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

