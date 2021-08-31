Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 10.8%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.73. 444,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,649,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

