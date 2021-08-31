Skycoin Market Cap Achieves $30.90 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $30.90 million and approximately $591,485.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00133234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00162705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.73 or 0.07194481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,073.51 or 1.00176364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.00878979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.