Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.43. Skyharbour Resources shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 271,689 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.