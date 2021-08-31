Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Holdings Cut by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,613 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion makes up 7.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Skyline Champion worth $26,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,940. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE SKY traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 679,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,169. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $66.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

