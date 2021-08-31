SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of SKYW opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 16.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after buying an additional 342,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SkyWest by 119.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after buying an additional 295,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after buying an additional 228,058 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.