Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,007. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.74. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

