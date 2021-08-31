Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.72

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.72 and last traded at C$13.64, with a volume of 1898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

