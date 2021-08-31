Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 186.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,682 shares during the quarter. Sleep Number accounts for 2.1% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Sleep Number worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.51. 392,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

