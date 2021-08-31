SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $252.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

