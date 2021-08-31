Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $970.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 953 ($12.45), with a volume of 8222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 952 ($12.44).

SMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 894.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 835.14.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

