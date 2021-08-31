Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $970.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 953 ($12.45), with a volume of 8222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 952 ($12.44).

SMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 894.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 835.14.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

