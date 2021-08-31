SmartKey Price Up 20.5% This Week (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $34.69 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartKey Profile

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

